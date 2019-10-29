Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,100.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $2,400.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,777.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,767.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,843.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

