Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given a $2,200.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,189.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,777.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,767.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,843.58. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 186.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

