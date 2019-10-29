Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 363.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 94,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 26.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

