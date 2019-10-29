American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:AAT opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 91.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

