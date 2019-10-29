American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Shares of AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

