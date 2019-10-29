American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 335,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $109.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $12,180,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.