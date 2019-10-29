American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Receives $10.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOBC. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

AOBC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 426,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,864. The company has a market cap of $393.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,682,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 642,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 99.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

