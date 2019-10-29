American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $101.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $234,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,803 shares of company stock worth $831,530. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,543,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,143 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 234,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

