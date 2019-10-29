Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $3,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Americas Silver by 77.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 12.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,803,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,522 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $167,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americas Silver (USAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.