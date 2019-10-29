AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $66.09 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,469 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $66,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

