AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.10% of Cigna worth $58,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.96.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

