AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 27,429 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 885,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $104,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 129.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 9.8% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in American Express by 218.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,366. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

