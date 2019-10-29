AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 172,142 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,142 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $40,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $191.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.95. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.31.

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.