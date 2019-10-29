AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 38,080 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $34,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 516.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 524.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,468,000 after purchasing an additional 573,749 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 74.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,308,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,717,000 after purchasing an additional 559,338 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

