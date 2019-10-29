Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates raised its holdings in Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $15,515,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,762. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

