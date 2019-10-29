Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.98

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $214.98 and last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 381028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.28.

Get Amgen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gifford Fong Associates grew its stake in Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $15,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.