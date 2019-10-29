Analysts Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.87. Cubic reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Cubic stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.61 and a beta of 1.20. Cubic has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $74.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 134,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cubic by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 123,956 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 81.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 258,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 115,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.