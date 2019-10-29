Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after buying an additional 517,850 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 10.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,932,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after buying an additional 177,159 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Graco by 100.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 298,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 149,551 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. 21,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.