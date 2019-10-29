Analysts Anticipate OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). OncoCyte reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.92.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

