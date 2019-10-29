Analysts Anticipate Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Tripadvisor posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after buying an additional 297,123 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527,639 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,024 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,388 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $129,861,000 after acquiring an additional 211,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $122,951,000 after acquiring an additional 347,882 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 881.8% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,293 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,007. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.