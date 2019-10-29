Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 29th (AAT, AB, AGESY, AGYS, ALEC, ALFVY, AMKBY, AMRN, AMWD, APPF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 29th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust Inc alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.