Analysts Expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. CorMedix posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 8,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

