Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $675.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $675.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.30 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $638.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.54.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.29%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

