Analysts Offer Predictions for Constellium NV’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Constellium in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Constellium’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.70. Constellium has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,732,000 after purchasing an additional 521,574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,800,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

