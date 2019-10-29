Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) PT at $39.41

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CHCT traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,560. The company has a market cap of $903.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

