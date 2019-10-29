Analysts Set Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) PT at $2.52

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

Several research firms recently commented on PDS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 1,208,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,822. The stock has a market cap of $340.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,096,492 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 681,674 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 997,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 652,092 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,148,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 516,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

