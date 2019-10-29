Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) PT at $54.65

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. 7,352,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,243,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

