Analysts Set TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) PT at $27.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 58.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 37.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,290,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 48.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.10. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.
