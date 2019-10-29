Analysts Set TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) PT at $27.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 58.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 37.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,290,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 48.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.10. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.