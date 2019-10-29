Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2019 – Live Oak Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

10/25/2019 – Live Oak Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2019 – Live Oak Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2019 – Live Oak Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – Live Oak Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Live Oak Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $741.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

