Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

10/29/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

10/23/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/11/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

10/9/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/16/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/11/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/2/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

BSIG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 470,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $857.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.13 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 214.61% and a net margin of 18.36%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guang Yang acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

