Analyzing First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get First Community alerts:

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation does not pay a dividend. First Community pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 20.48% 9.49% 0.99% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Community and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 0 0 2.00 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given First Community’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $50.37 million 2.82 $11.23 million $1.45 13.23 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $39.49 million 4.78 $5.68 million N/A N/A

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Summary

First Community beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 20 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services, such as trust and estate administration, investment management services, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through eight full service locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City, and Shelbyville, Indiana; five full service locations in Sidney, Piqua, and Troy, Ohio; and loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Mutual of Richmond, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.