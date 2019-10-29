Analyzing Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Luther Burbank has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Luther Burbank and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Luther Burbank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 17.57% 7.98% 0.67% United Bancorp 18.88% 12.33% 1.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Luther Burbank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and United Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $230.19 million 2.90 $45.06 million $0.79 15.05 United Bancorp $24.89 million 2.82 $4.28 million N/A N/A

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats United Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment and equal housing lending activities; and issues trust preferred securities. As of January 28, 2019, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through nine branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 9 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

