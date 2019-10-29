Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Shares of BABA opened at $178.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.38. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

