Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 81,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 163,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

