AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANGO. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.90. 533,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,863. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $543.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

