Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Short Interest Up 26.4% in October

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,710,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 25,870,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Aphria stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 2.85. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aphria will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aphria by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Aphria by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aphria by 17,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 target price on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

