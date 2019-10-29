Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $209.00 to $221.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.49.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,654,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,547. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $249.75. The company has a market cap of $1,114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

