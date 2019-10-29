Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $5.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

APTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of APTO opened at $2.05 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.27 and a quick ratio of 11.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.