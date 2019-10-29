Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Director Acquires C$25,344.00 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director William Glenn Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,014 shares in the company, valued at C$413,142.68.

TSE:APS opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$4.07.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

