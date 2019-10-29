ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.