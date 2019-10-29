Arconic (ARNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Arconic has set its Q3 guidance at $0.47-0.53 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.95-2.05 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARNC opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $28,949,618.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,325,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,635,921.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

