Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.97. Ariana Resources shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 917,649 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.

About Ariana Resources (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.