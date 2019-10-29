Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 53.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.73.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $246.13. The stock had a trading volume of 213,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.57 and its 200-day moving average is $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

