ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 245,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 40,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04.

