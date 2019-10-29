Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.50

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 31142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.