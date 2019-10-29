Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of AWI opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.