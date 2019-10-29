Arrow Financial Corp Has $46,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 180.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 288.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,784,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Enbridge by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,325,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,532 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Enbridge by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,849 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.79.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

