Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 172.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $206.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.36.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

