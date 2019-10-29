Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 1,189 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 47,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 159,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $281.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

