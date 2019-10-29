Arrow Financial Corp Sells 501 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of JEC opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

